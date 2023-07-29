POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels are off to regionals for the first time since the 1980s after they won the Idaho American Legion state championship on Thursday.

It’s the Rebels’ first AA title since 2020, but they did not play in regionals that summer because there was no tournament due to COVID.

The Rebs make the trip east to Gillette, WY for their first regional tournament in decades next week, and their first game is Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. against the Portland Barbers, the Oregon state champions.