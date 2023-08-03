POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels’ pursuit for a regional championship took another step forward, as they topped the Cheyenne Sixers 7-6 Thursday, narrowly avoiding a comeback defeat.

The Rebs took a 6-0 lead at one point, thanks in part to a JD Gunderson home run, but the Sixers wouldn’t go away.

Cheyenne tallied six of the next seven runs, and it had a runner in scoring position down one in the seventh, but that’s when a Poky double play ended the game with a Rebels victory.

Next up, the Runnin’ Rebels face Gillette Friday at 7:00 p.m. in a matchup of both 2-0 teams in the tournament.