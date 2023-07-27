POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – East Idaho will be represented at the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament for the fourth straight season, but this time, it will be the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels playing for a chance to go to Shelby, NC.

The top seed in the state tournament, the Rebels rolled through the first three days, losing their only game of the tourney in their first attempt to win the title Thursday against the CDA Lumbermen.

But the Rebs bounced back emphatically to claim the championship on their second try later in the day, winning 10-0 as part of a surgical team performance.

Next up, the Runnin’ Rebels move on to regionals, which begins Wednesday in Gillette, WY. Their first game will be that morning at 9:30 a.m. MT against the Oregon state champions.