GILLETTE, Wyoming (KIFI) – The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels are off and running at regionals, as the Rebs won their first game of the tournament, a 2-0 defeat of the Portland Barbers.
The shutout was fueled by a dominant pitching performance from Brody Burch, who tossed six innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five. Alex Winn finished off the win with a scoreless seventh inning.
Gunner Wilhelm and Ryan Foltz knocked in Pocatello’s runs with a pair of RBI singles, providing just enough run support in the victory.
Next up, the Runnin’ Rebels face the Cheyenne Sixers Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
