(CNN) — Russell Wilson looks set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his disappointing two-season stay with the Denver Broncos comes to an end this week.

The 35-year-old quarterback posted a video on social media appearing to confirm reports about his signing, tagging the Steelers and including clips of Pittsburgh fans waving their famous ‘Terrible Towels’ – a reference to the tradition of the team’s supporters twirling the iconic yellow symbol above their heads – with the caption: “Year 13. Grateful.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a one-year deal with Pittsburgh once the new league year begins on March 13.

Rapoport reported that the deal will cost the Steelers $1.2 million. Per salary tracking website Spotrac, Wilson will still affect the Broncos’ salary cap in 2024 and 2025 as they owe him $39 million next season, minus whatever the Steelers pay him. The NFL recently announced the salary cap would be increased to $255.4 million per team.

Wilson will likely compete for the starting quarterback job against Kenny Pickett, who has started the past two seasons for Pittsburgh with varying success.

Pickett was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but has struggled with injuries and fluctuating performances since being drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh.

He has thrown 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while going 14-10 as a starter. At the end of last season, he was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph after recovering from injury. Rudolph was chosen to start the team’s Wild Card playoff defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson’s move to Pennsylvania comes after two unsuccessful seasons in Colorado; the Broncos announced earlier this month that Wilson was going to be released on March 13 after failing to bring success to the franchise following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Denver’s decision to trade for Wilson – which came in exchange for a huge haul, including two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant – will go down as one of the worst in NFL history given the trade assets, the financial outlay and the lack of success the decision brought.

In his two seasons with the Broncos, he went 11-19, with the team missing the playoffs twice and the nine-time Pro Bowler being benched at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Per the NFL, the Broncos will incur $85 million in dead salary over the next two years by releasing Wilson, which will be the largest dead cap hit in league history.

Wilson, who won Super Bowl XLVIII during his time in Seattle, has 43,653 passing yards, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions during his NFL career.

