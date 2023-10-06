NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities have arrested a Russian journalist for “security reasons,” prompting the Russian Foreign Ministry to demand a formal apology from the Cypriot government over the “provocation.” Cyprus state broadcaster CyBC quoted diplomatic sources Friday as saying that the Russian journalist would be deported. Cypriot authorities dismissed Russian allegations that police used excessive force during Thursday’s arrest. Russian news agency Ria Novosti identified the journalist as Alexander Gasyuk, of Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. He is reported to have already flown back to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused “Western intelligence services” as being behind the journalist’s arrest.

