KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a pre-dawn attack on Ukraine’s capital as its air defenses worked to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv. The buzzing of drones and loud explosions were heard early Tuesday as Ukrainian air defense responded to the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours. Authorities say more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed. One person died, three were injured when a high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire. The two upper floors are destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble. The series of attacks that began Sunday included a rare daylight attack Monday that left puffs of white smoke in the blue skies.

