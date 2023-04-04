UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes, will brief a controversial U.N. meeting Russia called to counter what it claims is Western disinformation about Ukrainian children taken to Russia. Russia’s U.N. Mission confirmed Maria Lvova-Belova will be the lead speaker Wednesday, by video, at an informal meeting of the Security Council that has sparked opposition from Ukraine’s supporters. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for her and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the abductions. The United Kingdom will block outside broadcast of the council meeting in protest and the U.K. and U.S. won’t send their ambassadors.

