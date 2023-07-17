By Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — The Russian government on Monday said that it is allowing a deal struck to allow the export of Ukrainian grain to expire.

The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, is officially set to expire at 5 p.m. ET on Monday (midnight local time in Istanbul, Kyiv, and Moscow).

The deal allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports and navigate safe passage through the Black Sea, to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait.

“Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. “Therefore, its deal has been terminated. As soon as the Russian part is completed, the Russian side will return to the implementation of this deal immediately.”

