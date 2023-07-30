BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dozens of Russian antiwar supporters in Serbia have held a protest after two prominent activists and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin had problems with entry and residence permits in the Balkan country. Activists on Sunday held banners reading “We came to live in peace” and ”I love Serbia and I want safe and happy life here,” as they gathered at a central square in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. Serbia’s authorities have cited unspecified security concerns but activists say the problems could be tied to their activism. The Balkan nation has maintained friendly relations with Russia and has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, despite condemning its invasion of Ukraine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.