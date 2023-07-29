PAVLIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The collapse of the Black Sea grain deal and a series of missile strikes on Ukrainian grain silos and ports have left farmers with few options to export their grain — and all of them are getting more expensive. The agricultural company Ivushka, in a southern Ukraine village, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles in mid-July. Much of the grain stored there was burned in the explosions, and they hope to save the rest before it rains. The Ukrainian harvest is at its lowest levels in a decade, and the new risks mean Ukrainian farmers are likely to think hard about how much to plant in coming seasons — or whether to plant at all. That will raise food prices around the world.

