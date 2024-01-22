KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a complex Russian missile attack has targeted the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, injuring several people and damaging residential buildings. Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said seven people were wounded in Tuesday’s attack in the country’s capital, including a 13-year-old boy. In Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, an entire section of a multi-story residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people there. That’s according to the mayor there, Ihor Terekhov. Recent Russian attacks have tried to find gaps in Ukraine’s defenses by using large numbers of missiles and drones in an apparent effort to saturate its air defense systems.

