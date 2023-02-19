By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been a broad government crackdown that has silenced opposition to the war. Political opponents have been imprisoned or fled abroad. Families have been torn apart by the first mobilization of reservists since World War II. State TV spews hatred against the West and reassuring messages that much of the world still is with Russia. Moscow nightlife continues as usual, although Western businesses have vanished. Imported goods are still available but more expensive. Lesson plans in schools include messages about Russia’s “special mission” of building a “multipolar world order” to be taught students in the eighth to 11th grade. And Russia’s battlefield deaths are in the thousands.