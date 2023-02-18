POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In front of a raucous Simplot Games crowd, Ryan Crouser set a new shot put world record of 76’ 8.5” (23.38 meters), smashing the previous indoor world record by an incredible 22 inches. Crouser’s mark also eclipsed the outdoor world record of 76’ 8.25” by one-quarter inch. Both of the records he broke were his own.

His record-setting throw took place at a special shot put event held during the annual Simplot Games high school indoor event inside Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. He competed against collegiate throwers in front of the large Games’ crowd.

On Friday, Crouser told attendees at a community event that he was going into the event with the goal of setting the indoor world record, but he described today’s record-setting throw as a surprise.

After throwing at last weekend’s Millrose Games in New York City, Crouser said his training was stalling so he took an extra day of rest this week and expected his first throw to be around 22 meters (72’ 2.25”).

Instead, his first throw was his best of the day—and the best throw ever.

Crouser is no stranger to the Games or the arena. As a high school senior in 2011, Crouser set a national high school indoor record with a throw of 77’ 2.75” with the lighter 12-pound high school shot (today’s throw was with the standard 16-pound shot). He admitted to a sense of déjà vu.

“It reminded me of 2011, when I was a little bit shorter and a lot skinner,” he said. “I was having flashbacks—there was a lot of noise.”

“It’s fantastic to be back at such a fantastic meet,” he continued. “Professional meets don’t have an atmosphere like this. The high school athletes have such a passion for the sport, and Pocatello cares so much about the event. It’s an atmosphere that is unmatched anywhere in the world.”

As Crouser continues to break records, he says his motivation is simple: “I’m always just trying to throw farther.”

Simplot Games was the final event of Crouser’s indoor season. What’s next for him before his outdoor season begins?

“I’m going fishing.”