IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The installation of new curb, gutter, as well as improvements to storm water drainage and multi-use pathways are underway on S Boulevard near Tautphaus Park.

There will be minimal impacts to traffic as the work is completed over a two-day period next week.

The Idaho Falls Street Division will prepare S Boulevard and begin paving the roadway on Monday, Aug. 7. One lane of travel in each direction will remain open on Monday.

To accommodate paving on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, southbound traffic will be detoured west on W 21st to Rollandet Avenue, Rollandet Avenue to Sunnyside Road, and then Sunnyside Road to S Boulevard. One lane will remain open for northbound traffic.

Barring unforeseen conditions, S Boulevard will reopen the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions about this project, contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.