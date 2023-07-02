GREEN POND, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have charged a suspect with the attempted murder of the lone survivor of a house fire where authorities found six bodies. the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 a.m. Sunday. The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles west of Charleston. The name of the survivor and the six victims were not immediately released. The sheriff’s office says Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, has been charged with attempted murder, with possible additional charges pending autopsy results. State arson investigators are assisting with the case.

