By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Actors union SAG-AFTRA revealed specifics of its deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in a press conference Friday.

The actors union had reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday with the major film and television studios to end their historic strike.

Eighty-six percent of the union’s national board voted to approve the tentative agreement that the negotiating committee reached with the AMPTP, chief negotiator and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said during a press conference Friday.

He said the contract includes $1 billion in new wages and benefit plan funding and a participation bonus for actors on successful streaming shows.

There are also “successful minimum compensation increases that break the so-called industry pattern and help our members keep up with the harm that’s been caused by inflation,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

For the first time, the contract includes consent and fair compensation guardrails for artificial intelligence. There will also be increased pension and health caps for the union’s benefit plan and funds.

The terms of the deal still need to be ratified by union members before they can take effect. The union said it will hold informational sessions for members in the coming weeks as they vote for the contract.

The strike had shuttered the industry for nearly four months. After midnight on Thursday, union actors were allowed to resume work.

SAG-AFTRA had joined the Writers Guild of America in a historic double strike against the studios — the first time writers and actors had simultaneously been on strike in more than 60 years. Members of the WGA ratified their deal on October 9.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the actors’ agreement “historic,” and the studios said the agreement “represents a new paradigm” for Hollywood, TV and the actors.

The union did not immediately reveal the terms of the deal when it was announced, but called the scope of the billion-dollar deal “extraordinary.”

What the Writers Guild voted to ratify

Members of the WGA ratified a new contract with Hollywood and television studios with 99% of its members voting in favor. The writers strike ended on September 27, making the time period between the tentative deal and ratification roughly two weeks.

As part of the deal, most writers’ minimum pay will immediately increase 5% immediately, another 4% in May 2024 and then another 3.5% in May 2025. Health fund contributions will increase by a half percentage point to 12% of companies’ reportable earnings. And writers working on the same script will no longer need to split pension and health contributions.

Some writers were concerned about the growth of streaming, because they lost out on residuals that traditional television shows paid when they were re-run. Initial compensation and residual pay for big-budget streaming projects will increase as part of the new contract.

The deal also includes assurances that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material and will require AI-generated materials to be disclosed to writers.

– CNN’s Oliver Darcy, Samantha Delouya and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.