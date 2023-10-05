IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It is sage grouse hunting season, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking hunters to donate a wing from each of the birds they kill.

To help, donation barrels like this one have been set up in high-traffic hunting areas, or the wings can be dropped of at regional fish and game offices.

The donated wings help Fish and Game with research on sex, age, brood success and hatch timing all to help better understand the sage grouse population.