(CNN) — Salma Hayek recalled the “special bond” that she shared with Matthew Perry in an emotional tribute she posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” Hayek wrote. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

Perry died Saturday at his Los Angeles-area home. He was 54.

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,’ and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” she wrote.

Hayek and Perry starred in the 1997 rom-com together. In it, they play a couple who get married after a one-night stand leads to an unplanned pregnancy.

The actress posted a screenshot of Perry’s original post that referenced his love for the film, alongside some throwback photos of Hayek and Perry together.

Perry had written about his experience filming “Fools Rush In” with Hayek in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” released in 2022, playfully recalling her “long-winded ideas” about how he can get into character as a “leading man.”

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” she wrote on Monday.

At the end of her post, Hayek wrote that Perry was “gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart,” adding, “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

