SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — In Idaho, the last Friday in April each year marks Arbor Day, which is the same date as National Arbor Day, a special holiday to celebrate renewable, sustainable trees.

Arbor Day was the idea of J. Sterling Morton. In 1872, Morton helped start a new holiday in Nebraska dedicated to tree planting. It is estimated that more than one million trees were planted on the first Arbor Day. Morton’s idea quickly spread. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states and in many other countries.

To celebrate Arbor Day this year, offices on the Salmon-Challis National Forest are giving away free blue and Engelmann spruce seedlings. Community members can pick-up their seedlings at the Forest Service Offices listed below. Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first come-first served basis.

Challis (311 N. US Highway 93): The Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District on Friday, April 28 th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, please call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100.