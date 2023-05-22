SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest had one new fire last week.

Williams (May 17): The lightning fire was located approximately 10 miles southwest of Salmon. The 0.1 acre fire was called out on May 18.

To date, there has been one wildfire reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

A cold front Monday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms this morning lifting northeast into Montana with increasingly breezy southwest winds. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected Monday. Cooler, quieter, and dry conditions return tonight with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected each day through the holiday weekend as temperatures remain above normal each afternoon.

Ensure your campfire is dead out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are six uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and three large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.