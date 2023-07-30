SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is proposing changes to recreation fees at developed recreation sites across the forest including campgrounds, cabin rentals, and the addition of a fire lookout rental.

“With these fee increases we are trying to balance the desire to keep our recreation sites an affordable, family-friendly option for local residents and visitors with increasing the ability to maintain the sites to the high standard that the public has become accustomed to,” Salmon-Challis National ForestNorth Fork District Ranger Chris Waverek said .

Including the proposed sites, over 60% of the highly developed recreation sites would still not require a fee.

The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed in the below tables.

Challis Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Banner Creek Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Basin Butte Lookout Lookout/Cabin $0 Per NightGroup Size: 4 $65 Per NightGroup Size: 4 Beaver Creek Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Bench Creek Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Big Bayhorse Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Big Creek Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Blind Creek Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Bonanza Guard Station Lookout/Cabin $0 Per NightGroup Size: 6 $50 Per NightGroup Size: 6 Cape Horn Winter Rental Cabin Lookout/Cabin $40 Per NightGroup Size: 8 $50 Per NightGroup Size: 8 Custer #1 Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Flat Rock Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Flat Rock Extension Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Little Bayhorse Camping Area Camping Area $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Lola Creek Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Morse Creek Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Mosquito Flat Reservoir Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Pole Flat Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site

Leadore Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Meadow Lake Campground Campground $0 Per Double Site,$10 Per Single Site $30 Per Double Site, $15 Per Single Site

Lost River Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Broad Canyon Campground/Trailhead Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Pass Creek Narrows Camping Area & Picnic Site Camping Area $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site

Middle Fork Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Tin Cup Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site

North Fork Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Corn Creek Boat Ramp & Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Ebenezer Campground Campground $5 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Spring Creek Campground Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Twin Creek Campground & Group Picnic Area Campground $10 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site

Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District

Site Name Site Type Current Fees Proposed Fees Bighorn Crags Campground Campground $4 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Cougar Point Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Iron Lake Campground Campground $4 Per Single Site $10 Per Single Site Wallace Lake Campground Campground $4 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site Yellowjacket Guard Station Rental Cabin Lookout/Cabin $40 Per NightGroup Size: 4 $75 Per NightGroup Size: 4 Yellowjacket Lake Campground Campground $0 Per Single Site $15 Per Single Site

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites. Eighty percent of the revenue from recreation fees remains on the forests to operate, maintain, and improve facilities. Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and day-use sites and hire additional recreation staff during the season of operation. The resource derived through collection of fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financial sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations.

These fee changes will be reviewed by a citizen’s advisory committee. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the developed recreation program. The comment period is set to end by close of business on September 30, 2023. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send your comments no later than the above date to Salmon-Challis Forest Service, Attention: Recreation Fees, 1206 S. Challis St. Salmon, Idaho 83467 or SM.FS.scnfinfo@usda.gov. Comments can also be provided online at https://bit.ly/3rmOQMa.

Oral comments must be provided in person at the Salmon-Challis National Forest during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) or by calling 208-756-5100 and indicating you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes. For more information on the proposed project, click HERE.

Once public involvement is complete, the proposed fee changes will be reviewed by a Resource Advisory Committee, who will submit their recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision.