SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest plans to host two public meetings on firewood gathering.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Challis at the Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Ranger District Office, 311 North US Highway 93. The second meeting will be Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 pm in Salmon at the Public Lands Center, 1206 S. Challis Street.

Forest staff will cover the firewood program in general, introduce a new commercial firewood option for the 2023 season, and highlight changes to the personal use program as a result of the new commercial option. Staff will be available to answer questions.

A summary of the major changes for 2023:

A new commercial permit will be available for up to 60 cords of wood. Price is $5.00/cord or $300 for 60 cords. The area is the same as for personal use firewood.

With the new commercial permit option, the maximum amount allowed for personal use firewood will change from 42 cords to 12 cords.

After October 31, 2023, third (3rd) party permits will no longer be available.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is also continuing the free personal-use firewood program for 2023. The first four cords under the personal use permit will be free of charge. As a reminder, the free-use personal use permits are only available at Salmon-Challis National Forest offices.