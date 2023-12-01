SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Intermountain Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth selected Heather Degeest as Forest Supervisor for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Degeest will replace Charles Mark who retires in late December 2023.

“We are pleased Heather accepted the position to lead the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” Farnsworth said. “Her strong leadership experience will help the forest experience continued success in delivering the Forest Service mission to the public.”

Heather holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Resource Analysis and Management from Montana State University and a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management from the University of Montana.

She started her Forest Service career in 2000 on the Gallatin National Forest as a forestry technician. She developed into a forester position there then served in many roles with the Northern Region timber strike team, eventually serving as the team lead.

In 2010, she became the Townsend District Ranger and in 2013, the Helena District Ranger on the Helena National Forest. Since the fall of 2019, Heather served as the deputy forest supervisor on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. In her spare time Heather enjoys exploring, traveling, hiking and skiing.

“I am honored to serve as the next Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor,” Degeest said. “I look forward to working with our communities, partners, cooperators, Tribes, and industries to accomplish the important work that will shape the use of our public lands now and in the future.”