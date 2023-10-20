POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 24-year-old Salmon man was sentenced to three years of probation for causing a fire on public lands, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco also sentenced Dennis Caffero-Hopkins to pay the full restitution requested for the loss of salvage logs to the Forest Service valued at $6,435 and fire suppression by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which cost $1,128.97.

Caffero-Hopkins pleaded guilty on Aug. 14, 2023.

According to court records, on Oct. 8, 2021, Caffero-Hopkins started a fire on BLM public lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, near Stormy Peak Road. The fire burned logs, set up as a log deck, on United States federal land under the administration of the BLM.

Investigation into the fire determined that Caffero-Hopkins was responsible for setting the logs on fire after a local citizen reported Caffero-Hopkins’ involvement. Further, Caffero-Hopkins, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted that he used oil and a rag to start the log deck on fire.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the investigation by the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho Falls, which led to the charge.