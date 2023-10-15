ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-A Salt Lake Express Bus caught on fire just south of Malad on Interstate 15 Sunday Night.
There is no information about how the fire started or if any passengers or drivers have been injured.
Oneida County emergency crews are currently on scene.
Linda Larsen is near the scene currently gathering additional information.
Local News 8 will continue to provide information about this story when it is released.
