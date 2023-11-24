IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Salvation Army as out on Friday for their annual Kettle fundraiser for the first time this year. This is the first time since 2020 that the Army has all 15 of their kettles out at various locations across Idaho Falls.

This is a tradition that dates back to the mid 1800’s when the Salvation Army was founded. Over the years, their mission has spread to 135 different countries today.

Despite how widespread it is, the Salvation Army helps local people out in each community. This means the money you donate in Idaho Falls will be used for the locals within that town. The Salvation Army helps those in need with anything from food to utilities and rent assistance.

Each of the kettle locations across town will be open from 10am until 7pm on every day except Sundays. The kettle fundraiser lasts all the way until December 23.