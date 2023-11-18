IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A national partnership provided Thanksgiving meals to families in the area Saturday afternoon.

Cooperation between Toyota dealerships and the Salvation Army gave Teton Toyota in Idaho Falls the opportunity to distribute food boxes drive-thru style. About 30 cars were lined up and waiting for the boxes before the event began at noon. The dealership was able to distribute 100 boxes.

Employees at the dealership say volunteering to those in need is a rewarding experience.

“There’s usually a food shortage when kids aren’t in school,” said Crystal Zmak, the Director of Dealership Development for Teton Toyota. “So my favorite part is being able to help fill that gap when there is a food scarcity during that time of year.”

This partnership has been ongoing for the last three years which brings a sense of relief for those with food insecurity challenges.

“There’s lots of expectations around the the holidays where you want to gather around a table and have a feast for Thanksgiving,” said Captain Steve Staneart, who is the Corps Officer for the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. “When that becomes impossible, that becomes a real need for people. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and Teton Toyota’s gift is allowing more families to be thankful who probably didn’t have much to be thankful for before they got this gift.”

Over 30 dealerships across the country participated in the event with the Salvation Army.

“This partnership to distribute food boxes lets our communities know that we care about families in need and we will not let them go hungry,” said Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.