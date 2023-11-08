IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls is seeing high demand for Thanksgiving meals.

The Salvation Army has already promised 100 meals to eligible families in our community thanks to a donation from Teton Toyota, but Captain Steve Staneart from the Idaho Falls Corps says they ran out of food long before they ran out of families.

So, they are meeting the continued demand in part by hosting a community meal at the Elk’s Lodge on Thanksgiving day with the option for home delivery.

“Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family and and the meal is kind of secondary. And so, you know, we want people to come and enjoy that, but people can’t,” Captain Staneart said. “And so we send a volunteer out to to share the meal with them.”

You can sign up to have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your home by calling the Salvation Army office at (208) 522-7200.

Captain Staneart says services like this are only possible with the help of volunteers, especially during the holiday season.

“We also have Christmas coming up and or other volunteer opportunities. So what we want to really do is be able to allow people of goodwill during the holiday season to find a way to express their God given goodness,” Captain Staneart said.

You can find Salvation Army service opportunities near you online at justserve.org.