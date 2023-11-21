By Clare Duffy and David Goldman, CNN
New York (CNN) — Sam Altman has returned to lead OpenAI, the company said in a post on X, just days after his surprise ouster as chief executive and an employee backlash that threatened to undermine what has been the leading company in the fledgling artificial intelligence industry.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
