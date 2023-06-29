KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — LGBTQ+ rights activists and couples in Nepal on Thursday were celebrating an interim order issued by the country’s Supreme Court enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time. The Supreme court issued the order on Wednesday allowing for the temporary registration of marriages for same-sex and non-traditional couples. The decision was a leap forward for activists and others who have long sought to amend the law to permit same-sex marriage and end provisions that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. One couple said they were relieved to be able to finally register their marriage with the authorities, but would continue to campaign until the laws are permanently changed.

