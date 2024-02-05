By JIWON SONG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of financial crimes related to a contentious merger in 2015 that tightened his grip over South Korea’s biggest company. The ruling by a Seoul court Monday could ease the legal troubles of the Samsung heir less than two years after he was pardoned of bribery in a separate case. Prosecutors had sought a five-year jail term for Lee, who was accused of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud. It wasn’t immediately clear whether prosecutors would appeal.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.