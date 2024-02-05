SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Democratic mayor of San Francisco is pushing a March 5 ballot measure that would require single adults on welfare be screened and treated for illegal drug addiction or else lose cash assistance. Mayor London Breed also supports a ballot measure to give police more crime-fighting powers, including the use of drones and surveillance cameras. Critics say the measures are out of step with San Francisco’s liberal politics and will hurt already marginalized communities. But Breed says it is residents from poorer, Black and immigrant neighborhoods pleading for more police. The mayor, up for reelection in November, says recovering addicts want more treatment offered.

