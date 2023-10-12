SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been identified as the driver who was shot and killed by police after crashing a car into the Chinese consulate. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the driver Thursday as Zhanyuan Yang. The crash has drawn condemnation from the White House and Chinese government. Yang rammed a vehicle into the visa office of the consulate. A witness said the driver’s head was bleeding as he exited the vehicle yelling about the Chinese Communist Party. Police have not disclosed how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive.

