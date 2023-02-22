BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIF) – With our changing temperatures and recent snow, some people across the area have been worried about flooding.

Because of this, Bingham County Emergency Management is making sand bags available for $1 a bag.

In a press release, they said a few homes have already experience mild flooding.

They say this will be an on-going issue until the ground thaws.

The sandbags can be purchased at the courthouse at 501 North Maple in Blackfoot.

You can then pick them up at the Bingham County Public Works office off Highway 26 at 241 North 690 West.

The sand is free, but you have to fill the bags yourself.