By ANDREW DeMILLO and CLAIRE SAVAGE

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is tapping into a debate that’s sharply divided Latinos with her decision to ban most state agencies from using the gender neutral term Latinx. Sanders this month signed an order banning the term by agencies. It was one of her first acts as governor. The move has raised complaints from some critics who view it as an attack by Republicans on the LGBTQ community. Latinx is a term that was coined in recent years as a gender-neutral alternative to Latino and Latina, since all nouns in the Spanish language are gendered. It’s been embraced mainly by LGBTQ Latinos but has been slow to catch on more widely.