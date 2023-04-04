By Nicky Robertson, CNN

Embattled New York Rep. George Santos officially has his first primary challenger. Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry, a Republican, announced Monday that he is running for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

“With a passion for public service and a strong desire to restore honorable leadership back to our congressional representation, Kellen is seeking the republican nomination,” a news release from the campaign reads.

Curry served two tours in Afghanistan and was formerly a vice president at JP Morgan, according to his campaign bio.

Santos filed paperwork in March formally declaring his 2024 candidacy, but told CNN that he would “maybe” run for office again. Santos faces federal and local investigations into his finances and a House Ethics Committee probe.

