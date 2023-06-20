By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker sounds excited about Kim Cattrall’s return to the “Sex and the City” franchise in a cameo she described as “sentimental.”

A spokesperson for HBO/Max confirmed to CNN last month that Cattrall filmed a scene as Samantha Jones in March for the continuation series “And Just Like That…”. (Like CNN, HBO is part of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Parker called Cattrall’s return “a really nice idea” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Samantha is present in Season 1 and more so in Season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years (of ‘Sex and the City’) to add the face to the text,” Parker said.

Cattrall’s Jones popped up a few times in the storyline via text messages with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the first season.

Parker revealed that Cattrall’s scene involves a phone call between Samantha and Carrie.

“It’s a really opportune moment in the story, a consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call,” Parker said. “And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”

She continued: “I think it reflects the relationship that we’ve been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it’s been filled with affection.”

“And Just Like That…” premieres June 22 on Max.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.