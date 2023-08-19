IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Former vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska visited Idaho Falls Saturday.

She spoke at an event put on by the Idaho Republican party. The main topic she covered dealt with ranked-choice voting, which Palin says she’s strongly against.

“It takes away the traditional one man, one vote, winner-take-all, simple, working, workable, very, very successful for decades voting system,” said Palin.

She also explained her difficulties with ranked-choice voting, based on her run for Congress last year.

“You’re not supposed to try to actually get the most first placed votes. Believe it or not, as a candidate, you want the second and third placed votes. This is how complicated it is. So it makes some candidates – I didn’t do this because I just I’m not a typical politician – but some, they’re actually nice to their opponents because they need their opponents’ supporters to rank them high. I couldn’t do that.

Sarah Palin told us it was good to be back in Idaho. She was born in the state, and graduated from the University of Idaho.