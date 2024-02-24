(KIFI)
5A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Highland  47
Eagle 55

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT 
(2) Blackfoot  51
(3) Shelley  48

3A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Marsh Valley  67
Sugar-Salem 54

2A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Bear Lake  54
Firth 61

1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Butte County  63
(2) Grace    53

1AD2 DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN GAME
North Gem  37
Clark Fork  60

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.