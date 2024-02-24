(KIFI)
5A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Highland 47
Eagle 55
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Blackfoot 51
(3) Shelley 48
3A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Marsh Valley 67
Sugar-Salem 54
2A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Bear Lake 54
Firth 61
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Butte County 63
(2) Grace 53
1AD2 DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN GAME
North Gem 37
Clark Fork 60
