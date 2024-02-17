(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Highland 44
(2) Thunder Ridge 42
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) South Fremont 37
(2) Sugar-Salem 50
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Soda Springs 47
(1) Bear Lake 56
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(8) Taylor’s Crossing 41
(3) North Gem 64
(6) Mackay 40
(4) Leadore 46
