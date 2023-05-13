(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN
Thunder Ridge 2
Eagle 10
3A STATE PLAY-IN
Payette 7
South Fremont 4
2A STATE PLAY-IN
Challis-Mackay 6
Bear Lake 8
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN
Rocky Mountain 1
Thunder Ridge 7
3A STATE PLAY-IN
Snake River 15
McCall-Donnelly 9
2A STATE PLAY-IN
North Fremont 4
Bear Lake 5
