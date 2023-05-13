(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN
Thunder Ridge  2
Eagle  10

3A STATE PLAY-IN
Payette 7
South Fremont 4

2A STATE PLAY-IN
Challis-Mackay 6
Bear Lake 8

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A STATE PLAY-IN
Rocky Mountain 1
Thunder Ridge 7

3A STATE PLAY-IN
Snake River 15
McCall-Donnelly 9

2A STATE PLAY-IN
North Fremont  4
Bear Lake 5

