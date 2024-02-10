(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
Madison 54
Eagle 46
3A DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
(2) American Falls 50
(3) South Fremont 37
2A DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
West Jefferson 38
Soda Springs 49
1A DISTRICT 2 STATE PLAY-IN
Clark Fork 32
Rockland 53
