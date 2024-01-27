(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
South Fremont  44
Sugar-Salem  60

Buhl  68
Marsh Valley  85

Kimberly  44
Snake River  84

West Jefferson  30
North Fremont  69

Ririe  58
Firth  61

Aberdeen  47
Malad  46

Soda Springs  46
Bear Lake  50

Grace Lutheran  62
West Side  51

Jackson Hole  51
Evanston, WY  64

GIRLS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6
North Gem  41
Grace Lutheran 37

Watersprings  17
Leadore  44

