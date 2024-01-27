(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
South Fremont 44
Sugar-Salem 60
Buhl 68
Marsh Valley 85
Kimberly 44
Snake River 84
West Jefferson 30
North Fremont 69
Ririe 58
Firth 61
Aberdeen 47
Malad 46
Soda Springs 46
Bear Lake 50
Grace Lutheran 62
West Side 51
Jackson Hole 51
Evanston, WY 64
GIRLS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6
North Gem 41
Grace Lutheran 37
Watersprings 17
Leadore 44
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.