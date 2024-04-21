(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Madison 2
Highland 7
GAME 2:
Madison 1
Highland 3
GAME 1:
Rigby 7
Thunder Ridge 5
GAME 2:
Rigby 5
Thunder Ridge 6
GAME 1:
Filer 8
Snake River 4
GAME 2:
Filer 8
Snake River 13
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley JV 19
Soda Springs 6
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley JV 12
Soda Springs 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Century 4
Blackfoot 11
Twin Falls 5
Thunder Ridge 6
Twin Falls 10
Blackfoot 4
GAME 1:
Buhl 13
South Fremont 5
GAME 2:
Buhl 19
South Fremont 17
GAME 1:
Snake River 5
Filer 9
GAME 2:
Snake River 6
Filer 16
SCOTT RAY TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Declo 5
North Fremont 5 (tie)
Malad 16
West Jefferson 1
Green Canyon, UT 1
Malad 14
West Side 4
North Fremont 13