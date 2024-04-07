(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello  0
Skyview 10

Pocatello  13
Columbia.  9

GAME 1:
Marsh Valley  4
Homedale 3

GAME 2:
Marsh Valley  8
Homedale 0

MID-SEASON CLASSIC TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Teton 14
Wood River 6

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Malad  13
Snake River 0

LADY DAWG SPRING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT DAY 2
North Fremont 7
Teton 6

Wood River  15
Teton 14

Wood River 21
North Fremont 7

