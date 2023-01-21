(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline  60
Filer  41

Minico  43
Pocatello  61

Madison  65
Bonneville  40

Hillcrest  68
Shelley  39

Marsh Valley  68
Star Valley, WY  65

Watersprings  64
Hansen  58  (OT)

Mackay  49
Leadore  20

Butte County  58
Murtaugh  35

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton  59
Sugar-Salem 66

Marsh Valley  32
Star Valley, WY  39

North Fremont  38
Ririe  41

Firth   52
West Jefferson  29

Aberdeen   47
Malad  64

Dietrich  54
Butte County 45

H.S. WRESTLING
MARSH VALLEY GIRLS WRESTLING

Lady Hawk Rumble – Ridgeline H.S., UT. 

Josie Redman – 2nd place

BOYS H.S WRESTLING
Gooding Grapplers Tournament 

Marsh Valley 37

Sugar-Salem 41

Marsh Valley 27

Gooding 24

Marsh Valley 21

American Falls 60

Marsh Valley 48

Fruitland 24

Marsh Valley 30

Kimberly 40

Marsh Valley 21

Buhl 45

Marsh Valley 21

Fruitland 63

Undefeated Wrestlers 

Ryker Gibson 

Seth Lish