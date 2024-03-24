(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bear Lake 0
Wendell 22
Bear Lake 4
Declo 15
BUCKS BAG TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Vallivue 2
Sugar-Salem
Sugar-Salem 10
Marsh Valley 6
SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT
Lake City 6
Highland 1
Highland 6
Rocky Mountain 7
CHALLIS-MACKAY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Soda Springs 3
Challis-Mackay 9
Idaho City 2
Salmon 11
Challis 13
Salmon 7
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
SPRING BREAK CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Cole Valley Christian 5
Madison 5
Madison 17
Centennial 0
Rigby 6
Cedar 8
Rigby 2
Snow Canyon 6
Century 5
Boise 12
Timberline 0
Sugar-Salem 15
Sugar-Salem 11
Vallivue 10
____________
GAME 1:
Teton 7
Marsh Valley 8
GAME 2:
Teton 6
Marsh Valley 7
Bear Lake 5
Snake River 10
