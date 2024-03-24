(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bear Lake 0 
Wendell 22

Bear Lake  4
Declo  15

BUCKS BAG TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Vallivue  2
Sugar-Salem 

Sugar-Salem  10
Marsh Valley 6

SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT
Lake City 6
Highland 1

Highland 6
Rocky Mountain 7

CHALLIS-MACKAY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Soda Springs  3
Challis-Mackay 9

Idaho City  2
Salmon 11

Challis  13
Salmon 7

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
SPRING BREAK CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Cole Valley Christian  5
Madison 5

Madison  17
Centennial 0

Rigby 6
Cedar 8

Rigby  2
Snow Canyon 6

Century  5
Boise  12

Timberline  0
Sugar-Salem 15

Sugar-Salem  11
Vallivue  10

____________

GAME 1:
Teton  7
Marsh Valley 8

GAME 2:
Teton 6
Marsh Valley 7

Bear Lake  5
Snake River 10

