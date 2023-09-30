(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Mountain Crest  0
Malad  2

Declo  0
Bear Lake  2

Declo  2
Bear Lake 1

Malad  2
Bear Lake 0

Declo 0
Malad  2

Rockland  3
Leadore  0

Mackay    3
North Gem  0

Challis  0
Grace  3

Watersprings  0
Grace  Lutheran  3

Clark County  0
Grace Lutheran  3

Taylor’s Crossing    0
Mackay   3

Rockland  3
Sho-Ban  0

North Gem  2
Taylor’s Crossing  0

