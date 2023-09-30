(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Mountain Crest 0
Malad 2
Declo 0
Bear Lake 2
Declo 2
Bear Lake 1
Malad 2
Bear Lake 0
Declo 0
Malad 2
Rockland 3
Leadore 0
Mackay 3
North Gem 0
Challis 0
Grace 3
Watersprings 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Clark County 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Taylor’s Crossing 0
Mackay 3
Rockland 3
Sho-Ban 0
North Gem 2
Taylor’s Crossing 0
