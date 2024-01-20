(KIFI)
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL DAY 2 FINAL RESULTS
BOYS TEAM SCOREES
1. Westlake 192
2. Meridian 183.5
3. Minico 173
6. Star Valley 129
8. Madison 121.5
12. Century 96
13. South Fremont 84.5
16. Teton 74
17. Blackfoot 69
17. Thunder Ridge 69
19. Snake River 64.5
22. Highland 60
25. Skyline 52
For more scores and individual results, click here:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1705815536536&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FPrintTeamScores.jsp&twSessionId=jgaucvitpm
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.